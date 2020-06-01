Worst professional golf shots ever! Shanks, duffs, thins and more! | Golf News



















Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter are amongst these to characteristic in our shortlist of worst golf shots, containing duffs, shanks, thins and far more!

Professional golfers might give the impression that the game is straightforward to play, however there are many examples the place even the world’s prime gamers have been made to appear to be amateurs!

Golfers of all talents will perceive the way it can chew again like no different sport, with the smallest of margins separating an unimaginable shot from an embarrassing effort that may simply wreck a scorecard.

While shanks and duffed shots are way more widespread in your native course in comparison with reside televised golf, it doesn’t imply that issues don’t all the time go to plan for even a number of the sport’s all-time greats.

From Tiger Woods’ chipping yips to Rory McIlroy having hassle hacking out of the tough, we have now dipped into the archives to look again at a number of the most memorable events when issues have gone badly improper for golf’s greatest.

Shanks from Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka and Ian Poulter all make the shortlist, as does a fluffed chip from Hunter Mahan, a weird thinned shot throughout the inexperienced from Padraig Harrington and a number of different shots you wouldn’t count on from a professional.

