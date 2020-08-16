Worried voters are buying stamps and merch to fund the USPS

The USPS website has a wide variety of items offered for purchase consisting of: Sweatshirts, Tee shirts, kids outfits, pet outfits, lug bags, stamps and toy trucks.

The site is having a “flash sale” through the end of Sunday with a deal of 50% off of choose retail products. And a number of the items are currently offered out. The reveal mail Tee shirts, USPS knapsack, blue hoodie sweatshirt and Earth Day rollercoasters are all identified as “discontinued” on the site.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s administration, the USPS has actually slowed shipment, got rid of high-speed letter sorters from commission and released a plain caution to election authorities that mail-in tallies will no longer immediately be moved as concern mail. The postal service has actually likewise begun decreasing post workplace running hours throughout a number of states, cut overtime for postal employees and got rid of a few of their UnderPostmaster General Louis DeJoy’s administration, the USPS has actually slowed shipment, got rid of high-speed letter sorters from commission and released a plain caution to election authorities that mail-in tallies will no longer immediately be moved as concern mail. The postal service has actually likewise begun decreasing post workplace running hours throughout a number of states, cut overtime for postal employees and got rid of a few of their iconic blue letter collection boxes