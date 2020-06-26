Worplesdon Charity Pro-Am: Thomas Detry wins fundraising tournament | Golf News



















Colin Montgomerie and Georgia Hall were one of the golfers for action at the Worplesdon Charity Pro-Am, hosted by Andy Sullivan and Paul Waring

Thomas Detry authorized a one-shot victory in the Worplesdon Charity Pro-Am, an unique event organised by European Tour golf players Andy Sullivan and Paul Waring.

Former Ryder Cup chief Colin Montgomerie headlined a solid line-up in the Surrey-based program, with Solheim Cup celebrities Georgia Hall and Charley Hull furthermore featuring along with a host of European Tour in addition to Ladies European Tour regulars.

Detry topped the particular leaderboard after having a seven-under 65 in warm and moist conditions, discovering the Belgian finish a go clear of Steven Brown, Sam Broadhurst in addition to Jake Brurnage.

Hall finished within a share regarding eighth area after taking pictures 68 in addition to Montgomerie must have been a further action back, although Sullivan submitted a one-under 70 nevertheless co-host Waring was not able to feature as a result of injury.

Hull, who else joined Inci Mehmet in addition to Rachel Drummond in participating in the event prior to heading to be able to Moor Park to compete within the latest Rose Series Event, carded the level-par 73.

Charley Hull finished tied-seventh in the Rose Ladies Series event about Thursday evening

Ross Fisher in addition to James Morrison were among the list of players concluding in tied-34th, while Matt Southgate carded a six-over 77.

The event was raising money to aid Dan’s Fund For Burns, which facilitates people with burn off injuries, as well as the Rainbow Trust Covid-19 Emergency Appeal, which often supports critically ill kids and their households.