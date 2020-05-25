Worldwide COVID-19 cases up by over 101,000 in past day – WHO – Armenian News

More than 101,000 verified cases of the unique coronavirus infection were signed up worldwide on May 24, with the general variety of such cases surpassing 5.2 million, the news firm TASS records, pointing out the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO stats, shown in its everyday notice, is based upon formally verified information from the nations.

South and also North America make up most of verified coronavirus cases – 2,338,124 In the past 24 hrs, the variety of cases expanded by 55,636 and also the variety of fatalities – by 2,932 and also gotten to 138,116

The number verified COVID-2019 cases in Europe totals up to 2,006,984 and also the variety of deaths is 173,886 In the past 24 hrs, the variety of cases expanded by 19,327 and also the variety of fatalities – by 928.

The East Mediterranean area has 415,806 cases and also 10,988 deaths since May24 In the past 24 hrs, the variety of cases expanded by 12,887 and also the variety of fatalities – by 182.

The greatest variety of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (1,568,448), Russia (344,481), Brazil (330,890), the United Kingdom (257,158), Spain (235,290), Italy (229,327), Germany (178,281), Turkey (155,686), France (142,173), and also Iran (133,521).

A pneumonia episode triggered by the COVID-19 infection (formerly called 2019- nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a big profession and also commercial facility with a populace of 12 million, in late December2019 Since after that, cases of the brand-new coronavirus have actually been reported from almost all components of the globe. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated the coronavirus episode a pandemic.