World’s tallest prefab skyscrapers will rise in Singapore

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

A pair of skyscrapers are set to become the tallest prefabricated buildings in the world.

And while the two 192-meter-tall (630 feet) towers will rise in densely populated Singapore, large parts of the structures are being built over the border in Malaysia.

The residential project, named Avenue South Residences, will see 988 apartments formed from almost 3,000 vertically stacked “modules.” The firm behind the project, ADDP Architects, says the building method, known as Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC), is less labor-intensive and can help reduce waste and noise pollution.

The towers’ facades will feature balconies, sun-shading screens and a number of “sky terraces” filled with trees and plant life. Credit: ADDP Architects

The individual modules are factory-made in Senai, Malaysia, where a series of six-sided boxes are cast in concrete. The units are then transported to a facility in Singapore to be fitted out and furnished before being moved to the construction site.

By the time they arrive, the boxes are 80% complete, according to ADDP Architects. They are then lifted into position by a crane and “stitched up” to form a strong, load-bearing frame, said one of the firm’s associate partners, Markus Cheng Thuan Hann. Final touches, such as…