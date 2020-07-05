World’s sports stars are spared quarantine to save the ‘crown jewels’ of Britain’s summer

International sporting stars such as Tiger Woods are to be exempted from coronavirus quarantine laws to allow the ‘crown jewels’ summer events to occur, The Mail on Sunday can reveal.

Champions League football, the British Masters Golf Championship and international cricket events are among the competitions which have been reprieved as part of Boris Johnson’s moves to boost the economy – and lift national morale.

The move – last night hailed by No 10 sources as ‘Boris giving the green light to a golden summer of British sport’ – came after Ministers brokered agreements with the main sports authorities to introduce ‘strong public health protections’ to allow the events to take place on home soil.

Sports stars such as for example Tiger Woods (pictured) will soon be exempt from coronavirus quarantine laws as the Government allowed elite athletes to travel to Britain with no to self-isolate

Under the negotiations, led by Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, it was agreed that officials, coaches, medics, mechanics and foreign media will ‘prepare and perform in a bubbled, controlled environment behind closed doors’.

Sources said the process was part of ‘a measured approach around the return of elite sport, under carefully controlled medical conditions, with all precautions taken to ensure there is no risk to public health’.

Although ‘air bridges’ were announced with an overall total of 73 countries a week ago – meaning visitors wouldn’t face 14 days in quarantine – they failed to include top sporting countries such as America, China and Portugal.

It also means the British Grand Prix, starring Lewis Hamilton (pictured), may also go ahead in August at Silverstone

English-based players getting involved in the Champions League, including Manchester City’s squad (pictured), will not have to quarantine once they return from European duty in Portugal

Silverstone had already announced plans to mark the 70th anniversary of the British Grand Prix by staging races on August 2 and 9.

Other events that have been salvaged by the move include the World Snooker Championships, with darts, horse racing along with other sporting events also expected to follow.

But it has come too late to save the Wimbledon tennis championships, which should have now been entering its second week.

Other events that have been postponed include the Euro 2020 football tournament, the Tokyo Olympics, the London Marathon and the Tour de France.

Players won’t have to quarantine ahead of England’s test cricket series against West Indies, set to occur in July, with interim captain Ben Stokes (pictured) leading the way for the hosts

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden (pictured) confirmed the news and thus British sports fans can look forward to watching some action this summer

Mr Dowden said: ‘I’m happy that we’ve agreed exemptions from border health measures for a small number of athletes and events staff, which means the British summer of sport is straight back on.

‘I am grateful to the sports governing bodies who have worked closely around to set up stringent protocols to ensure these events can proceed safely.

‘It will mean that fans of the British Grand Prix, international cricket and Champions League football can look forward to yet more sporting action on home soil – a further boost to our national recovery.’