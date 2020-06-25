Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organization regional director for Africa, said the announcement was made after no new cases were reported 42 days since the last survivor tested negative for the virus.

“It wasn’t easy and at times it seemed like a mission impossible,” Moeti said.

The country now turns its attention to battling Covid-19 in addition to its 11 th Ebola outbreak , already underway in Mbandaka, in the country’s western Equateur Province.

Moeti said there are many lessons that have been learned from overcoming Ebola which you can use in the fight against Covid-19.

“One of the most important lessons . . . is the need to engage with, work with, enable communities to be knowledgeable, to be empowered to play their role in different ways,” Moeti said.

Call for caution

UNICEF, the United Nations’ kids’ agency, said it “welcomes” the announcement but warned the fight isn’t over yet in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Edouard Beigbeder, UNICEF DRC representative, said a significant number of recruiting and finances were deployed in the eastern region of the united states to reach the conclusion of the present outbreak.

Beigbeder said UNICEF supplied water, hygiene services, and psychosocial support to children and informed millions of people on how to protect themselves from Ebola.

“These valuable lessons are helping us in our current effort to tackle the new Ebola outbreak in Equateur Province, while also responding to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic,” Beigbeder said.

The new outbreak and Covid-19 are showing the planet it’s important for international donors to support the country’s already overburdened health systems to fight against “the disease and tackle the impacts on children and their families,” UNICEF said.