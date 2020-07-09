World’s rarest great ape pictured with babies in Nigeria – Armenian News

Photos have been released for the very first time in years showing several rare gorillas in the mountains of southern Nigeria, BBC News reports, citing conservationists.

Only 300 Cross River gorillas are recognized to live in the wild, making them the most put at risk sub-species.

But the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) says this sighting raises hopes that the animals at risk of extinction are actually reproducing.

A number of infant gorillas are visible in the shots taken early in the day this year.

WCS in Nigeria, a global non-governmental organisation, said the pictures were captured by camera traps in the Mbe mountains.