World’s oldest man, 111, says love is the secret to long life after title passed on to him with the death of British 112-year-old – Armenian News

A grandfather from Romania has been awarded the title of the world’s oldest man – and says that love is the secret to long life.

Dumitru Comanescu, aged 111 years and 203 days previous, inherited the title following the death of British man Bob Weighton, who died yesterday aged 112.

The Romanian tremendous-centenarian – somebody aged 110 plus – was born on 8 November 1908 in Proviţa de Jos, Drăgăneasa commune, in the county of Prahova.

‘I really feel honored and blessed to be, formally, the oldest man in the world and to symbolize Romania at the highest stage! It’s unimaginable!’ Comanescu, who lives at the Bucharest Center for Seniors, mentioned, in accordance to the Daily Mail.

He mentioned that the secret of his long life was the love of his spouse, sons, and grandchildren and informed followers that ‘I hope you’ll outrgrow me’.

No stranger to arduous work, Comanescu graduated from college in 1933 and labored as an agricultural engineer and in plant pathology for an astonishing 70 years, Romanian Insider mentioned.

The nice-grandfather has lived via a formidable quantity of historic moments together with each world wars, quite a few Romanian army dictatorships, as effectively the Soviet Union’s occupation of Romania between 1944 and 1958.

Comanescu had already been declared the oldest Romanian citizen of Bucharest in February this 12 months and awarded round €1,046 and an honorary plaque as an homage to his life.

The Guinness World Records have confirmed his standing as the world’s oldest man after Bob Weighton, who was 112 years previous, died from most cancers – regardless of by no means having smoked a cigarette.

Mr Weighton had solely been the world’s oldest man since February after the lifeless of 112-year-previous Chitetsu Watanabe from Japan, and passed away at his flat in Hampshire.

Mr Weighton’s remaining birthday celebration on March 29 was held behind closed doorways as a result of of the coroanvirus lockdown, with the tremendous-centenarian describing the world as in ‘a bit of a multitude’.

In a press release, his grandson Magnus described ‘our beloved Bob’ as a ‘witty, variety, educated, conversationalist father, grandfather and nice grandfather’.

The oldest verified particular person in the world to have ever existed was Jeanne Calment of France, who was born in 1875 and died in 1997, having survived till she was 122 years and 164 days previous.