World's most expensive french fries: NYC's Serendipity 3 has decadent french fries that cost $200
Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal stops by New York City’s Serendipity3 to taste test its record-breaking French fry creation, in addition to getting an update on how the restaurant is battling back after COVID-19 shutdowns and supply chain headwinds.

