World’s largest chipmaker says it may comply with US order banning sales to Huawei

It has created a diplomatic minefield for organizations like TSMC, which has valuable production facilities and customers in the US and China. The firm has significantly more custom within the US, where clients include Apple and Qualcomm.

Speaking at TSMC’s annual shareholder meeting, Mr Liu said: “This is something which can be solved not solely through the interpretation of the rules, but additionally has to do with the intention of the US government.”

Companies such as TSMC might have sought to exploit loopholes by inserting middle-men into their distribution channels to Huawei. However, Mr Liu suggested this would not be an option as his firm seeks to avoid potentially disastrous sanctions.

The company will alternatively apply for an exemption from the US Department of Commerce once a consultation period on the newest rule leads to July.

Mr Liu said he believes he could very quickly replace an order gap left by HiSilicon, Huawei’s chip division, but added: “We hope that won’t happen.”

Meanwhile TSMC is continuing with its US investment, including a $12bn (£9.4bn) chip manufacturing facility in Arizona which it announced just hours prior to the Huawei order was issued in May. At the time, TSMC said it planned to create 1,600 jobs in the area.

Mr Liu said on Tuesday that the company is speaking to the US government about funding for the new site. It already has facilities in Washington, Texas and California.