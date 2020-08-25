- World’s first coronavirus reinfection case confirmed in Hong Kong, a university study reports South China Morning Post
- Hong Kong guy was reinfected by the coronavirus, scientists state NBCNews com
- Hong Kong guy ‘first case’ recorded of getting coronavirus two times, scientists state CNN
- How fretting are reports the first individual in the world has actually been re- contaminated with coronavirus Yahoo News UK
- The Latest: Hong Kong to reduce distancing guidelines as cases drop The Public’s Radio
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Home Top Stories World's first coronavirus reinfection case confirmed in Hong Kong, a university study...