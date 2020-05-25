Worldometers: Armenia ranks 7th in world with record one-day spike in coronavirus cases – Panorama

Armenia reported a record solitary- day spike in coronavirus infections with 452 brand-new cases validated in the past 24 hrs.

According to the fresh numbers by Worldometers, Armenia has actually taken the 7th area in the world with brand-new cases, complying with Russia, Mexico, Pakistan, Brazil as well as India.

Armenia ranks 60 th in the world with the complete variety of COVID-19 cases, holding the 35 th place with the variety of infections per one million populace.

Meanwhile, the region ranks 53 rd in the variety of fatalities per 1 million populace with 87 fatalities. San Marino, Belgium as well as Andorra are leading the world with the coronavirus deaths.

The site regularly supplies coronavirus updates based upon the information gotten from various nations.