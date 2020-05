The USS Nevada was the only ship to be existing at both D-Day as well as the assault on PearlHarbor

Built in Massachusetts, she was appointed in 1916 as well as offered in both World War I as well as II.

The ship was located greater than 4km listed below the surface area of the Pacific Ocean, near Pearl Harbor.

She has actually not been seen for 70 years after she was sunk without one aboard throughout an armed forces workout.