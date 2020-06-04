World War II-era US flag returned to Reno, Nevada after protests by an anonymous sender

The flag went missing all through protests near Reno City Hall on Saturday when its display case was found broken. City officials assumed the flag have been lost. The flag flew on the cruiser USS Reno all through World War II and was donated to the town in 1946.
Kenzie Margiott, a reporter for CNN affiliate KRNV
in Reno, said she received a package Tuesday from an anonymous sender. Inside, she found the tattered flag, which she’d written about the day before
.
“I kind of paused for a second, looked around at everyone, and I’m like — guys, the flag,” she said. “The flag I wrote a story about just yesterday.”
Tucked inside the flag was an email: “Needed protecting. Looters were flag burning. RIP Gorge [sic] Floyd.”
Margiott does not know who sent her the flag, but she quickly returned it to city officials.
“This is a symbol of the goodness of human beings,” Reno Vice Mayor Devon Reese said. “This is a symbol of the resilience our community has.”
At least 23 individuals were arrested all through Saturday’s protests in downtown Reno, the Reno Gazette-Journal
reported. Most were charged with resisting an officer or trespassing.
Last weekend, in response to the protests, the Reno Police Department extended the city’s unlawful assembly boundary
, so anyone gathering in public in groups of a couple of could be arrested.
The city had issued a mandatory curfew of 5:30 p.m. that was later lifted this week, although the city still discourages categories of 50 or even more from gathering.
The USS Reno was a cruiser specializing in anti-aircraft warfare. It joined the Pacific Fleet in 1944 and saw action in multiple operations, earning three battle stars in the process. The ship was struck by two torpedoes
fired from a Japanese submarine on November 3, 1944, over the past engagement in the Battle of Leyte Gulf close to the Philippines.
The cruiser didn’t sink thanks to “skillful seamanship, courage, and the unremitting effort of those remaining on board,” according to the US Navy’s history of the ship
. The ship returned to service after repairs but was decommissioned in November 1946. The Reno in the course of time was sold for scrap in 1962.