World Superbike: Rinaldi deserves factory Ducati ride

Rinaldi, 24, stunned the WSBK establishment during the first race of last weekend’s second Aragon round on Saturday, as he saw off five-time champion Rea to score an emphatic first victory aboard the satellite Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R.

The Italian rider, who had never previously finished in the top three of a WSBK race, then followed that up with third place in Sunday’s Superpole race and then second in the final encounter of the weekend, losing out in a tight battle with Rea.

With Chaz Davies’ future at the Italian marque far from certain, Rea believes Rinaldi has earned the chance to partner Scott Redding at the factory Ducati squad in 2021, especially as he bested the ex-MotoGP rider in both the weekend’s full-length races.

“He deserves it now,” said Rea when asked if he felt Rinaldi was ready to take the step up to factory machinery. “To win so convincingly, and to be faster than the factory bikes… I don’t know the spec of his machine, but I can’t imagine it’s exactly the same.

“He’s done a great job. You know when you find some magic, last weekend [in the first Aragon round] in Race 2 I found some magic and [on Saturday] he found the magic. And it was completely unbeatable.

“When you get beat like that, and the guy is dominant, and there are no excuses, you can’t be happy but…