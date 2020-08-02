World Snooker Championship: Ronnie O’Sullivan races to 8-1 overnight lead against Thepchaiya Un-Nooh | Snooker News





Ronnie O’Sullivan record a typical shot-time for the session of simply 13.41 seconds

Ronnie O’Sullivan needed simply one hour and 22 minutes to develop an 8-1 overnight lead against Thailand’s Thepchaiya Un-Nooh as their eagerly-anticipated first-round clash developed into a one-man rampage.

The match in between the 2 fastest gamers on the circuit saw O’Sullivan start his World Championship project by blasting 7 breaks over 50, consisting of 2 centuries, and tape a typical shot-time for the session of simply 13.41 seconds.

If it was the sort of screen that would normally have actually brought a jam-packed crowd to its feet, it was rather welcomed with bursts of canned crowd sound communicated into the arena to mark centuries and frame wins, and which at first appeared to mystify the five-time world champ.

But otherwise O’Sullivan released absolutely nothing however steely willpower as he approached blitzing his shell-shocked challenger, who was guilty of gifting …