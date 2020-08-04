World Snooker Championship: Martin Gould says he was ready to quit after social media abuse | Snooker News





Martin Gould has actually exposed how lockdown conserved him

Martin Gould has actually yielded he was ready to quit snooker after being driven into a “dark place” by social media abuse.

The previous world No 11 stated his enforced time far from the video game due to the coronavirus lockdown successfully conserved his profession.

Gould’s honest admission of psychological health issues echo those of Ronnie O’Sullivan, who exposed in 2015 that he had actually taken anti-depressants as a way to battle the sport’s particular pressures.

My mind, body and soul weren’t in it. Lockdown conserved me – if it had not occurred I do not believe I’d be sat here today. Martin Gould

