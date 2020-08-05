World Snooker Championship: Mark Allen and Shaun Murphy crash out at Crucible | Snooker News





Mark Allen collected 5 centuries however still left the Crucible

Fourth seed Mark Allen signed up with Shaun Murphy in crashing out of the World Snooker Championship on a day of significant shocks at the Crucible.

Allen was beaten 10 -8 by Llanelli’s world No 89 Jamie Clarke regardless of generating 5 centuries, equalling Ronnie O’Sullivan’s record for a first-round match.

Earlier, previous champ Shaun Murphy regreted “the worst two days of my snooker years” after crashing out of the competition in a 10 -4 defeat to Thailand’s Noppon Saengkham

Allen had actually been deemed among the leading competitors for the title and looked set to streak through to round 2 after opening the match with succeeding breaks of 136 and 105.

But Clarke reacted with a 136 of his own and the 25- year-old stayed made up throughout, winning 4 straight frames from 6-4 down to take control and go on to claim without a doubt the very best win of his profession.