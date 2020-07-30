World Snooker Championship: Anthony Hamilton withdraws due to coronavirus fears | Snooker News





Anthony Hamilton has actually withdrawn from this year’s World Snooker Championship

The 49- year-old qualifier was set up to start his first-round match versus Kyren Wilson on Friday afternoon, however the 8th seed will get a bye to the 2nd round.

Hamilton, who struggles with asthma, criticised the relocation to make the champion. It is the only indoor occasion amongst 3 pilots developed to smooth the method for viewers to return after the coronavirus pandemic.

Hearn informed Talksport: “Anthony Hamilton withdrew yesterday having gone through the qualifying competition and decided last night that he’s going to withdraw from the World Snooker Championship because he’s got asthma and he is worried about his own health.”

The four-time quarter-finalist, who made his Crucible launching in 1996, discussed his issues simply a number of days prior to the start of the competition at the Crucible inSheffield He likewise confessed coming close to withdrawing from the occasion prior to the qualifiers, which were played behind closed doors.

He stated: “Let’s say one person gets ill and dies from the Crucible – it’s one person who died for no reason at all, just for entertainment. I think it’s ridiculous.”

Why did he now withdraw then rather of knocking another person out and stopping them earning money, rather of withdrawing later on so that we’re a gamer brief? Barry Hearn on Anthony Hamilton

The late notification of his withdrawal outraged Hearn, who stated: “The question I pose is why did he not withdraw before the qualifying competition, because by getting through the qualifiers he has effectively stopped someone else from going and earning a living.”

Hearn included: “He went into a competitors understanding while he remained in that competitors he understood there was going to be fans present.

“Why did he now withdraw then rather of knocking another person out and stopping them earning money, rather of withdrawing later on so that we’re a gamer brief?

“Kyren Wilson gets a bye. He [Hamilton] understood the scenario. He hasn’t had asthma that began the other day. He’s had asthma and health problems for a long time.”

