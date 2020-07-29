World Series of Drag Racing is postponed | Sports

“We are very disappointed that we will not hold the 67th Annual O’Reilly Auto Parts World Series of Drag Racing this year but look forward to having ‘The Granddaddy of Them All’ bigger and better than ever Aug. 27-29, 2021,” Blasco stated in the main press release provided by the track. “Keeping our community that includes our staff, racers, crew members and fans safe is our utmost priority while adhering to guidelines from local and state health officials. We thank our fans and sponsors for their support during this challenging time.”

Fans who currently have actually bought tickets can call the raceway at 309-654-2110 or e-mail Teri Blasco at [email protected] to get a credit or to make other plans.

Other than 2016, when authorities of IRG Sports + Entertainment moved the occasion to Memphis for one year, the World Series of Drag Racing has actually been held at Cordova on the last weekend in August every year considering that 1957.

When it went back to the track about 3 miles north of Cordova in 2017, it drew as big and passionate crowds as ever.

That’s why Blasco attempted so tough to keep this year’s occasion alive. He stated in May he had actually corresponded to the guv and other state authorities with all of it “falling on deaf ears.”