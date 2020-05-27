World Rugby rejects idea of UK-based tournament | Rugby Union News





England’s Twickenham stadium would have hosted matches in Francis Baron’s proposed tournament

World Rugby has rapidly dismissed options for a significant worldwide tournament to be held in England subsequent yr to ease the monetary influence of the coronavirus disaster.

Former Rugby Football Union chief govt Francis Baron drew up an impartial monetary rescue plan involving a 16-team invitational tournament to be held within the UK and Ireland subsequent June and July, utilizing the 2015 World Cup hosted by England as a template.

However, the governing physique stated in an announcement: “World Rugby does not intend to pursue such a proposal.

“All stakeholders proceed to progress productive discussions concerning the instant international Covid-19 monetary aid technique and worldwide rugby calendar optimisation, each of which is able to additional the success of Rugby World Cup 2023 in France.”

Francis Baron stood down as RFU chief govt in 2010 after 12 years within the function

World Rugby final month launched an £80mi aid fund to assist unions navigate the pandemic.

Staging the competitors for 31 matches over six weeks would imply suspending the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa, scheduled for subsequent July, however Baron had argued it was a mandatory sacrifice which might profit all unions.

“The RFU should take a leadership position and propose to other major unions and World Rugby that a special one-off tournament be held in the UK and Ireland in June and July next year,” Baron advised Telegraph Sport.

“Its key promoting level is that each one the cash raised could be for conserving the sport of rugby alive all over the world.

“The 2015 World Cup in England generated net profits for the game of around £400million. I believe this proposed special event could generate a net profit for distribution to unions of £200-250m. This would be in addition to the £80m World Rugby support funding package already in place for the global game.”