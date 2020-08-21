World Premier of the Ballet “Two Suns” on Mezzo TV – Panorama

The ballet “Two Suns” is the very first carrying out artwork to present Armenian art and cultural heritage on Mezzo TV, the global tv channel with an around the world neighborhood of 60 million customers, Deems Communications reports.

The best broadcast of Roudolf Kharatian’s “Two Suns” on Mezzo TV channel will happen on August 23, 2020, at 20:10 (CET). Following the best of “Two Suns” on August 23, broadcasts are currently set up on August 29, September 9 and 15.

Broadcasting in more than 80 nations, Mezzo TV has actually ended up being a leader in providing the finest of the carrying out arts to a critical worldwide audience because 1996. Ballet 2021 Development Foundation has actually signed a 5- year agreement with Mezzo TV giving the channel broadcasting rights.

Fusing the previous and the present, “Two Suns” provides Armenia’s excellent imaginative tradition through the prism of the 21st century ending up being an ingenious, ageless, Armenian and universal work of art that verifies Armenia’s significance as a continuous factor to the mankind.

The broadcast of the ballet “Two Suns” to the millions of Mezzo TV global audiences is the initial step to developing Armenia on a world- class phase. This was part of Roudolf Kharatian’s objective when he took the position of …