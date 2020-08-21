World Photography Day: 5 of the year’s best photo series

With Wednesday marking World Photography Day 2020, CNN Style is looking back at some of the most striking photo series published over the past 12 months.

Whether showcasing new work or delving into their archives, these five photographers demonstrate the diversity and vibrancy of the medium, bringing together images from Mexico, Nigeria, England and beyond.

Justine Kurland imagines a girls’ utopia

Throughout the series, ideas of freedom and belonging prevail as girls form their own communities off the grid. Credit: © Justine Kurland

Justine Kurland’s “Girl Pictures” imagines runaway girls roaming the American landscape in a sylvan utopia where girls make their own rules. Taken between 1997 and 2002, but released as a book this year, the images offer a nostalgic glimpse of a bygone era and an exploration of timeless themes such as defiance, self-actualization and female sexuality.

“I had this desire to make this girl world, this feminist utopic solidarity between (young) girls and teenagers,” Kurland said. “But between women, really.”

Read the full story here

Steve McCurrry explores the relationship between humans and animals