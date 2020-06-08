World Oceans Day: Our oceans are amazing, but they need our help

They help to provide the air we breathe, the meals we eat and the fuel that powers our world. Life couldn’t exist without them, but our oceans are under threat.

On World Oceans Day, we celebrate our seas and look at why we need to safeguard them, now more than ever.

Rainforests are often referred to as the lungs of the Earth, but tiny organisms in our oceans produce more than half of the world’s oxygen.

