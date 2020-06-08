World Oceans Day: Our oceans are amazing, but they need our help

They help to provide the air we breathe, the meals we eat and the fuel that powers our world. Life couldn’t exist without them, but our oceans are under threat.
On World Oceans Day, we celebrate our seas and look at why we need to safeguard them, now more than ever.
The oceans and the life within them
also absorb about a quarter
of the carbon dioxide we release in to the atmosphere.
That helps you to reduce the level of CO2 in the Earth’s atmosphere, protecting us from global warming. But it comes at a price.
When oceans absorb CO2, they become more acidic. Today, oceans are more acidic than they will be in at least 800,000 years
. This acidity affects marine species — including plankton, shellfish and corals
— that build their shells and skeletons from calcium carbonate.
It’s crucial that we reduce CO2 emissions, and we could all take concrete actions
to make a huge difference.
Fueling our world
Offshore wind farms
, and wave and tidal power
have huge potential to offer renewable energy for a global that needs to reduce fossil fuels.
The oceans are a significant supply of those fossil fuels, with more than a quarter
of our gas and oil coming from offshore sources.
But millions of gallons of oil
are released into the oceans each year. This comes from several sources, including natural seeps, drilling, and spills from ships and pipelines. Oil from roads and storm drains also flows in to the sea.
Oil spills can be deadly
for sea life. Dolphins can inhale oil, damaging their lungs. Oil harms fish, traps turtles and can make birds’ feathers unable to repel water, causing them to die from hypothermia. After a spill, it can take decades
for an ecosystem to recuperate.
Making the weather
Covering around 70% of the Earth’s surface, the oceans play an important part in regulating our climate. They keep temperatures from getting too hot or cold and their water evaporates to form vapor that can travel vast distances before falling as rain.
By absorbing heat the oceans are also a buffer against world wide warming. More than 90%
of the warming which has happened on Earth within the last 50 years has occurred in the ocean. But the extra heat is making ocean water expand, causing sea levels to rise and threatening coastal communities around the globe.
And when seas get too hot, marine life suffers. Corals can starve and turn deathly white. In recent years, reefs around the world — including half the corals on the Great Barrier Reef
— have observed mass bleaching events.
Wildlife refuge
So far, scientists have identified around 250,000
marine species, but more than 80%
of the ocean continues to be unexplored and researchers estimate that nine in 10
ocean species have yet to be classified.
However, pollution is damaging ecosystems and harming wildlife.
Millions of a great deal of plastic end in the oceans every year, killing and injuring
sea creatures. Tiny bits of plastic could be ingested by marine life, with potentially harmful effects
.
Fertilizers wash from farmland in to the sea, where they can feed vast blooms of algae. By using up the oxygen in the water, blooms like these have created a lot more than 400 ocean “dead zones,”
together making up a place bigger than the United Kingdom. These areas are so starved of oxygen they can hardly support marine life.
Feeding the planet
Globally, around 15%
of the protein we consume comes from seafood. With an increasing human population and the development of industrial-scale fishing technologies, twice as much seafood is eaten now than in 1970.
Commercial fishing has resulted in more than 90%
of marine fish stocks becoming fully fished or overfished.
Overfishing tends to kill off larger fish and reduce reproduction rates, further depleting fish stocks
.
It also threatens the vast sums of people who depend on fishing for their food and income.
It’s not too late
The situation may possibly look bleak, but it isn’t too late to make a huge difference.
In April, a team of scientists from around the world found that
marine life could recover to healthier levels within the next 30 years if pressures on the world’s oceans — including climate change — were addressed.
Researchers recently reported that
many coral reefs can be saved if marine protected areas are established and fishing is much better regulated.
Technology includes a role to play. Scientists in the United States have developed the “Oleo Sponge”
— a reusable device that could help to clean up spills. Last year, Ocean Voyages Institute used satellite and drone technology to eliminate more than 40 tons of plastic
from the Pacific Ocean.
But we need each other, around we need technology, to wash up the mess we’ve made. Around the world, volunteers are quitting their time for you to remove plastic waste from beaches
and rivers
.
While there are countless threats to our seas, there are also many opportunities to locate solutions. Our oceans give us life, but it’s up to us to protect them.