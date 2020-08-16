World No. 8 Bencic withdraws from U.S. Open By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Tipsport Elite Trophy tennis competition



World No 8 Belinda Bencic withdrew from the U.S. Open on Saturday, ending up being the fifth of the leading 8 WTA gamers to take out of the Grand Slam occasion in New York amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Bencic, 23, was a Grand Slam semifinalist for the very first time in her profession in in 2015’s occasion. She lost to ultimate champ Bianca Andreescu of Canada.

“I have made the difficult decision to skip the US swing in New York and will return to the tour starting next month in Rome,” Bencic of Switzerland composed on several social networks accounts. “… I am looking forward to returning to New York next year and wish everyone competing there in the coming weeks the best of luck.”

The Italian Open, a French Open tune-up, startsSept 14.

Top- ranked Ashleigh Barty of Australia,No 5 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, Andreescu (No 6) andNo 7 Kiki Bertens of Netherlands formerly revealed they aren’t dipping into the competition that is set to start onAug 31.

Svitolina likewise was a semifinalist in 2015, leaving ninth-ranked Serena Williams (NYSE:-RRB- as the only 2019 semifinalist yet to withdraw.

As of Saturday, second-ranked Simona Halep of Romania is still on the fence per her objectives. She is anticipated …