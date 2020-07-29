World No.1 Ash Barty pulls out of the US Open over coronavirus fears 

Australian tennis star and females’s world primary Ash Barty has actually withdrawn from the US Open simply weeks out from the grand slam.

Barty is the newest star to pull out of the competition due to begin in New York’s Flushing Meadows on August 31 due to the fact that of worries over the coronavirus pandemic.

‘My group and I have actually chosen that we will not be taking a trip to the US and Western and Southern Open and the US Open this year,’ she stated in a declaration to AAP on Thursday.

‘ I enjoy both occasions so it was a hard choice however there are still considerable threats included due to COVID-19 and I do not feel comfy putting my group and I because position.

‘ I want the USTA all the finest for the competitions and I eagerly anticipate being back in the US next year.

Barty will choose in the coming weeks whether she’ll safeguard her French Open crown.

The postponed competition starts September 27.

