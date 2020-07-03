World Matchplay: Assessing qualification ahead of the PDC Summer Series | Darts News





Rob Cross and Michael Smith contested final yr’s World Matchplay closing

Competitive darts returns with the launch of the PDC Summer Series subsequent Wednesday, as the race for World Matchplay qualification reaches an thrilling climax.

Milton Keynes’ Marshall Arena will host 5 successive Players Championship occasions from July 8-12 – the first rating competitions since Ian White claimed Players Championship Eight glory on March 15.

The Summer Series additionally presents gamers with their closing alternative to safe their spot at the World Matchplay, which shall be held from July 18-26 as initially scheduled.

However, for the first time since its inception, the prestigious occasion won’t be held at the iconic Winter Gardens in Blackpool, and it’ll as an alternative go ahead behind closed doorways in Milton Keynes.

The authentic closing date for qualification previous to the enforced break was July 5, though that has been amended to July 12 to provide gamers the probability to influence their future.

The PDC additionally introduced that prize cash because of drop off between March 15 and July Eight has been faraway from each the PDC and Pro Tour Order of Merits, which has resulted in some alterations to the provisional 32-player Matchplay line-up.

The world’s prime 5 stays unchanged, however not too long ago topped Home Tour champion Nathan Aspinall has leapfrogged Daryl Gurney to succeed in a career-high of sixth in the world.

Anderson is defending the £115,000 he scooped for lifting the World Matchplay in 2018

Gary Anderson has reclaimed his spot in the world’s prime eight at the expense of James Wade, while Dave Chisnall has climbed above Ian White to regain his top-10 standing.

However, the greatest developments have seen former World Master Krzysztof Ratajski and present Premier League chief Glen Durrant enter the world’s prime 16 for the first time, in 15th and 16th place respectively.

If the rankings stay the similar, Durrant may tackle Van Gerwen in the final 16 of the Matchplay for the second successive yr, 12 months on from dethroning ‘Mighty Mike’ in a Winter Gardens epic.

Joe Cullen and Jonny Clayton are the two gamers to relinquish their locations in the prime 16, though it ought to show immaterial in phrases of their Matchplay spots, with the pair just about assured of qualification through the Pro Tour Order of Merit.

In phrases of the 16 Pro Tour qualifiers, 4 gamers are provisionally set to make their Matchplay debuts, together with enigmatic Portuguese star Jose De Sousa and two-time World Youth champion Dimitri Van den Bergh.

Provisional PDC Order of Merit Qualifiers (1) Michael van Gerwen (2) Peter Wright (3) Gerwyn Price (4) Rob Cross (5) Michael Smith (6) Nathan Aspinall (7) Daryl Gurney (8) Gary Anderson (9) James Wade (10) Dave Chisnall (11) Ian White (12) Mensur Suljovic (13) Adrian Lewis (14) Simon Whitlock (15) Krzysztof Ratajski (16) Glen Durrant

Provisional Pro Tour Order of Merit Qualifiers (1) Joe Cullen (2) Brendan Dolan (3) Danny Noppert (4) Jose De Sousa (5) Jermaine Wattimena (6) Jeffrey de Zwaan (7) Gabriel Clemens (8) Jonny Clayton (9) Justin Pipe (10) Jamie Hughes (11) Keegan Brown (12) Dimitri Van den Bergh (13) Steve Beaton (14) Vincent van der Voort (15) Ryan Searle (16) Kim Huybrechts

Germany’s Gabriel Clemens and up to date Pro Tour winner Ryan Searle are additionally in line to make their debuts, with Brendan Dolan, Justin Pipe, Vincent van der Voort and Kim Huybrechts all anticipated to make their returns.

Despite this, there are a number of established names struggling to make the lower, together with world No 17 Stephen Bunting.

The former BDO world champion is the highest-ranked participant set to overlook out, as he sits £3,250 adrift of Pro Tour qualification and £14,000 behind Durrant on the Order of Merit.

Former Matchplay semi-finalist Mervyn King may additionally fail to qualify for the first time since becoming a member of the PDC. King has been an ever-present in the occasion since 2007, however sits £3,750 off the tempo in the Pro Tour race.

Premier League challengers John Henderson, Luke Humphries and Chris Dobey are additionally dealing with a tricky process to qualify, together with German No 1 Max Hopp.

Steve Beaton may doubtlessly make his 20th consecutive World Matchplay look later this month

However, Steve Beaton is bidding to make a outstanding 20th consecutive Matchplay look, as ‘The Bronzed Adonis’ presently occupies 13th spot on the Pro Tour Order of Merit.

With £75,000 on supply per Pro Tour occasion, together with £10,000 to the winner, it guarantees to be an enchanting 5 days in the race for World Matchplay qualification.

Nevertheless, there’s an added incentive for all Tour Card holders, with the winner of the PDC Summer Series Order of Merit assured a spot at this yr’s Grand Slam of Darts.

Players shall be relishing the alternative to return to some kind of normality in Milton Keynes, with 120 Tour Card holders anticipated to be in attendance all through the 5 days.

However, for these embroiled in the battle for Matchplay qualification, hitting the floor operating shall be important as the sport comes again with a bang.

Darts returns to Sky Sports in July, with 9 days of protection from the World Matchplay getting underway on Saturday, July 18, and every single day till the closing on Sunday, July 26.