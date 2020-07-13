World Matchplay 2020: MvG, Gary Anderson and James Wade feature on opening night | Darts News





Michael van Gerwen will blaze a trail on opening night after the schedule for the World Matchplay was validated

Michael van Gerwen, Gary Anderson and James Wade will all feature on the opening night of the World Matchplay as darts go back to the huge phase on Sky Sports this Saturday.

After a five-day Summer Series signified darts’ safe return following the coronavirus pandemic, all eyes stay on Milton Keynes where the sport’s most significant names will reconvene for more than a week of high-level darts.

Following Sunday night’s draw, there are a host of mouthwatering matches and with the 4 previous champs all positioned in the leading half of the draw, the cast list for opening night is a cracker – and you can enjoy it unfold on Sky Sports Action from 6pm.

World Matchplay – Saturday’s matches (16) Simon Whitlock v Ryan Joyce (13) Krzysztof Ratajski v Jermaine Wattimena ( 9) James Wade v Keegan Brown ( 1) Michael van Gerwen v Brendan Dolan ( 8) Gary Anderson v Justin Pipe

World No 1 and two-time champ Michael van Gerwen will want to enhance on a number of frustrating provings at the Matchplay over the last 3 years – his mission to surpass the last 8 for the very first time given that his 2nd title in 2016 begins versus Brendan Dolan.

Gary Anderson is going after a 2nd Matchplay crown

Gary Anderson will close opening night versus JustinPipe The 2018 champ took pleasure in a variety in Milton Keynes however notoriously raises his video game on the huge phase and a possible conference with another previous winner, James Wade, waits for in the 2nd round, if The Machine can surpass Keegan Brown,

Simon Whitlock and Ryan Joyce will begin the race for the Phil Taylor Trophy, while fast-emerging Krzysztof Ratajski fulfills rapid-fire Jermaine Wattimena on a bumper opening slate of 5 video games.

World Matchplay – Sunday’s matches (12) Mensur Suljovic v Jamie Hughes (15) Glen Durrant v Jeffrey de Zwaan ( 4) Rob Cross v Gabriel Clemens ( 2) Peter Wright v Jose De Sousa ( 5) Michael Smith v Jonny Clayton

Fresh from his accomplishment in Sunday’s last Summer Series occasion – a win that likewise saw him clinch the five-day Order of Merit – world champ Peter Wright will begin his quote for a maiden Matchplay on Sunday when he takes on Portuguese experience Jose De Sousa.

World champ Peter Wright is yet win the Matchplay, however will want to do so when the competition heads to Milton Keynes

Rob Cross’ defence of the title he won in Blackpool in 2015 starts on the 2nd night of action versus Gabriel Clemens, while in 2015’s runner-up Michael Smith and semi-finalist in 2019 Glen Durrant will likewise feature.

Five more matches will follow on Monday night when significant champs Daryl Gurney and Gerwyn Price begin their quote for the title and they are sign up with on the card by Dave Chisnall and Ian White who are wanting to win a very first significant premier ranking title.

World Matchplay – Monday’s matches (10) Dave Chisnall v Vincent van der Voort (11) Ian White v Joe Cullen ( 7) Daryl Gurney v Ricky Evans ( 3) Gerwyn Price v Danny Noppert (14) Adrian Lewis v Steve Beaton

Steve Beaton, making his 20 th successive look at the competition takes on an out-of-sorts Adrian Lewis, who will want to revive the kind that has actually made him a two-time world champ.

The preliminary concludes on Tuesday night when world no 6 Nathan Aspinall fulfills the dancing debutant Dimitri Van den Bergh prior to the very first 3 2nd round matches.

World Matchplay – Tuesday’s matches ( 6) Nathan Aspinall v Dimitri Van den Bergh Smith/Clayton v Suljovic/Hughes Anderson/Pipe v Wade/Brown Van Gerwen/Dolan v Whitlock/Joyce Cross/Clemens v Ratajski/Wattimena

Darts is back on Sky Sports in July, with 9 days of protection from the World Matchplay getting underway on Saturday, July 18, and every day till the last on Sunday, July 26.