World leaders not to gather for U.N. General Assembly for first time in 75 years – Panorama

The president of the U.N. General Assembly mentioned Monday that world leaders will not be coming to New York for their annual gathering in late September for the first time in the 75-year historical past of the United Nations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Time studies.

But Tijjani Muhammad-Bande advised a information convention that he hopes to announce in the following two weeks how the 193 heads of state and authorities will give their speeches on urgent native and world points through the meeting’s so-known as General Debate.

“World leaders cannot come to New York because they cannot come simply as individuals,” he mentioned. “A president doesn’t travel alone, leaders don’t travel alone” and “it is impossible” to deliver massive delegations to New York through the pandemic.