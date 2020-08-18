World Health Organization’s struggle for a global COVID-19 vaccine plan By Reuters

10/10 ©Reuters An employee eliminates the Iranian flag from the phase after a group photo with foreign ministers and agents throughout the Iran nuclear talks at the Vienna International Center in Vienna



By Carl O’Donnell

(Reuters) – The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday prompted nations to sign up with a global pact targeted at making sure less rich nations have access to COVID-19 vaccines, cautioning about the dangers from so-called “vaccine nationalism.” Here is a take a look at the WHO’ s plan and the techniques by wealthier countries.

WHAT IS THE WHO’ S VACCINE PROGRAM?

The COVAX global vaccines center is a program developed to pool funds from wealthier nations and nonprofits to establish a COVID-19 vaccine and disperse it equitably around the globe. Its objective is to provide 2 billion dosages of efficient, authorized COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2021.

The information of the program are still being hashed out ahead of anAug 31 due date for countries to sign up with. It is led by the WHO, in addition to the Gavi vaccine alliance, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

COVAX belongs to a more comprehensive program, called the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, that works to make sure that vaccines, treatments, diagnostic …