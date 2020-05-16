World Health Organisation say staging Olympics in 2021 ‘won’t be easy’ | Olympics News





The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Games is scheduled to happen on July 23, 2021

The head of the World Health Organization has mentioned “it will not be easy” to make subsequent yr’s Tokyo Olympics a protected international gathering after the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at a joint information convention with the IOC, the WHO’s director normal Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus known as for nationwide unity and international solidarity to battle the coronavirus outbreak forward of the Olympics, which hopes to carry athletes from greater than 200 international locations to Japan.

The Summer Games opening ceremony is because of happen on July 23, 2021, after the IOC and organisers in Japan acted on WHO recommendation in March to place a one-year delay in place.

“We hope Tokyo will be a place where humanity will gather with triumph against COVID,” Tedros mentioned. “It is in our hands, but it is not easy. If we do our best, especially with national unity and global solidarity, I think it’s possible.”

Around 11,000 athletes from greater than 200 groups are resulting from compete on the Tokyo Olympics and most would be joined by workforce officers staying in an athletes’ village complicated of 5,600 flats at Tokyo Bay.

Health consultants, together with in Japan, have questioned how the 33-sport Olympics can be run earlier than an efficient international vaccine program is in place.

“Nobody can at this moment in time really give you a reliable answer on how the world will look like in July 2021,” IOC president Thomas Bach mentioned.

“It is too early to start speculation on different scenarios and what it may need at the time to guarantee this safe environment for all participants.”

Tedros and Bach signed a renewed working settlement between the 2 organisations, which goals to assist promote sport to governments as a part of an energetic and wholesome life-style.