World economy ‘may face double recession’ amid COVID-19 pandemic – Armenian News

The world economy currently encounters a financial slump even worse than the Great Depression.

But this might be adhered to by an additional “possibly much worse downturn”, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

World federal governments are offering trillions of bucks in stimulation plans to assist prop up their economic climates.

Sovereign financial obligations that they are acquiring might press the international economy right into a 2nd economic downturn, BBC News records, mentioning the company.

Earlier today, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) stated the world economy would certainly reduce at its fastest speed in years, elevating concerns it will certainly be the most awful economic downturn because the 1930 s Great Depression.

The EIU currently claims there is a danger of a succeeding economic downturn, driven by a financial debt situation from federal governments with weak annual report.