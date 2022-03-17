The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) forecasts that the global economic growth rate will slow by 1% in 2022 due to the conflict in Ukraine.

“According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), global economic growth will fall by 1% this year compared to forecasts made before the conflict in Ukraine, and inflation may rise by an additional 2%,” the organization said in a statement.

The OECD clarified that Russia accounts for 16% of world natural gas supplies and 11% of oil supplies.

“Europe is highly dependent on Russian energy sources. “Current gas prices there have increased more than 10 times compared to last year, and the price of oil has almost doubled during this period,” the organization said.

According to the latter, inflation will have a great impact on the production of goods and services around the world.