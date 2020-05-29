World Cup of Darts: Austria to replace Germany as host nation in November | Darts News





Peter Wright and Gary Anderson received their first World Cup of Darts in 2019 and can defend their title later this 12 months in Austria

The World Cup of Darts has a brand new date and a brand new venue after the PDC confirmed the event will now happen in November in Graz, Austria.

As governments started to loosen up some points of lockdown, hope continues to develop concerning the return of stay sport and the World Cup will transfer to the Premstättner Halle in Graz on November 6, happening over three days that can embody two periods per day.

The PDC’s newest announcement additionally contains an anticipated rejig to the European Tour, with Budapest, Jena, Gibraltar and Prague getting ready to host tournaments in September and October as restrictions in place in Germany and the Netherlands imply seven occasions on the European Tour will no longer happen.

Originally scheduled for Hamburg in June, the World Cup was one of a number of occasions postponed as the PDC successfully cancelled darts in line with social distancing tips around the globe.

World Cup of Darts, Revised schedule (November 6-8) Friday November 6 Eight x First-Round matches Afternoon Eight x First-Round matches Evening Saturday November 7 Four x Second-Round matches Afternoon Four x Second-Round matches Evening Sunday November 8 Four x Quarter-Finals Afternoon Semi-Finals & Final Evening

Featuring 32 nations from around the globe, the World Cup has change into one of an important tournaments in the sport, underlining the expansion of the game. Last 12 months, Scotland’s famous person pairing of Peter Wright and Gary Anderson beat shock finalists Republic of Ireland to declare their first World crown.

The occasion has been held in Germany since 2012 after its debut in England in 2010 and it’ll replace the deliberate new dates for the 2020 Austrian Darts Open European Tour occasion. Tickets bought for the unique dates of the Austrian Darts Open will stay legitimate for the equal session of the brand new dates.

Despite darts being on maintain since mid-March, plans are frequently shifting in direction of a loaded second half of the season with the hope of getting as shut to a darts ‘season’ as attainable.

Friday’s announcement comes forward of a call on the World Matchplay which is probably going to be made subsequent week. As it stands, the Blackpool showpiece is the primary occasion again on the schedule, due to get underway on July 18.

Proposed European PDC calendar Hungarian Darts Trophy (Budapest) – September 4-6 German Darts Open (Jena) – September 11-13 World Series of Darts Finals (Salzburg) – Sept 18-20 Gibraltar Darts Trophy (Gibraltar) – September 25-27 Czech Darts Open (Prague) – October 16-18. European Championship (Dortmund) – Oct 29-Nov 1

Several choices are being thought of for a way and the place the event will happen in line with the newest authorities recommendation, with a safe ‘biosphere’ surroundings at a special venue thought to be the autumn again if steering dictates a transfer away from the Winter Gardens.

The Premier League stays in the calendar, resuming on July 30 in Birmingham, however with dates in Berlin (September 3) and Rotterdam (September 9 and 10) on the schedule, the World Cup announcement and the UK’s personal guidelines dependant on requirements being met

As it stands, the Pro, Challenge and Development Tours have all been suspended till the tip of June, with the PDC’s hoping {that a} loosening of the rules could permit a return to aggressive motion.

Darting from dwelling has stored the PDC’s Tour Card holders energetic and the hope is with dates being added to the latter half of the 12 months and a call on the Matchplay imminent, darts could return in the subsequent couple of months.

The PDC Home Tour continues and is thru to the Play-Offs stage, with Gary Anderson the newest participant to e-book his place in the semi-finals with a dominant show on Thursday evening.

Coverage of the PDC’s Home Tour proceed on the Sky Sports app all through the week, for the final week of the primary spherical. Sky Sports – on the go! Available to obtain now on – iPhone & iPad and Android.