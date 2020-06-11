World Bank approves temporary suspension of interest payments for most of the loans provided to Armenia – Panorama

The World Bank has confirmed it might drop the additional interest rate of 1.7% for the loan provided to Armenia. As the Ministry of Finance reported, the action will be active for an interval of 12 months and comes as assistance to protect the economy from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

It is noted that the as coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis has taken severe economic and social consequences to member countries, the international financial structures take to to help member states on their pandemic response.

With this regard, the World bank has informed in regards to a decision to cancel the additional interest rate of 1.7% for most of the loans to Armenia as an ingredient of International Development Association (IDA). According to the source, Armenia’s ministry of finance had applied by having an official request on May 7 and that was approved at the WB Board meeting on June 4.

According to estimates by the World Bank and the Ministry of Finances the suspension of interest payment for a duration of per year will secure $13 million USD for the state budget to tackle challenges posed by the coronavirus outbreak.