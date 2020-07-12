Working in offices is GOOD for the mind: New research finds desk jobs keep people mentally sharp

Desk jobs keep people mentally sharp while physical labour increases the risk of memory and concentration problems, research has found.

A lack of exercise has long been considered to lead to major health conditions, including problems with cognition.

But a study has found that sitting at a desk all day long may actually be beneficial for our brains.

Scientists believe this is because office-based work is more mentally challenging and will therefore force away cognitive decline.

Researchers from the University of Cambridge tested the mental abilities of 8,500 working adults over a 12-year period.

They found that participants who worked in an office and had a desk-based job performed better at cognitive tests no matter their education.

The study also found that people who worked in an work place throughout the 12 years were more prone to have cognitive test scores in the top 10 per cent.

But those in manual work were three times more prone to have poor cognition.

As section of the study, participants were tested on the memory, attention, visual processing speed and reading-based IQ. They also filled out questionnaires to determine their level of exercise.

After an average of 12 years, the volunteers were invited again for the same tests.

Shabina Hayat, from the university’s department of public health and primary care, said: ‘The often used mantra “what is good for the heart is good for the brain” makes sense but the evidence on what we must do as individuals may be confusing.

‘Our analysis demonstrates the relationship between exercise and cognitive function is not straightforward. While exercise has considerable benefits for protection against many chronic diseases, other factors may possibly influence its effect on future poor cognition.

‘People who have less active jobs – typically office-based desk jobs – performed better at cognitive tests regardless of their education.’

She concluded: ‘This suggests that because desk jobs tend to be more mentally challenging than manual occupations, they may offer protection against cognitive decline.’