On the initiative of Arthur Asoyan, Head of the Office for Coordination of Inspection Bodies of the RA Prime Minister’s Office, a working consultation-discussion took place in the RA Education Inspection Body.

During the consultation, the process of fulfillment of the instructions given by the RA Prime Minister was discussed, in particular, the process of implementation of the “Support to the organization of education” program implemented in general education institutions.

The head of the inspection body Alexander Shagafyan, presenting the program, mentioned that classes will be held in 20 general educational institutions. The start was given on May 2 in Vanadzor schools No. 20, 23, 27 և Ijjan No. 3 և No. 4. Along with the lessons, the students are given written works on “Armenian language” and “Mathematics” subjects. It is expected that at the end of the process, the teaching specialists will present at least 60 conclusions on the quality of mathematics and Armenian language teaching of 20 schools. The focus is on the issue of mother tongue reading, which is another component of the program, and is implemented in parallel with the learning process.

The second issue of the agenda referred to the performance of the work done by the inspection body in the first quarter of 2022. During the first quarter, the inspection body carried out inspections in 38 general education institutions envisaged by the 2022 annual inspection program (the results of 31 of them were summarized), and received 7 complaints. The summary of the quarterly results is published on the official website of the inspection body.

During the consultation, Mr. Asoyan especially mentioned the issue related to the adoption of the RA draft law “On State Control in the Field of Education” envisaged by the RA Government’s program of measures.

A number of other organizational issues related to the revision of risk-based inspection checklists in general education institutions were also discussed.

At the end of the meeting, Mr. Asoyan thanked Alexander Shagafyan for the effective joint work, wishing him new success in his new work.

RA EDUCATION INSPECTORATE BODY