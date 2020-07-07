Workers tested for Covid-19 by their employers will have to pay tax on it

Rishi Sunak will ‘very quickly’ look into whether workers should pay income tax on Covid-19 tests given to them by their employers.

Under HM Revenue and Customs guidance, coronavirus tests – including those given to essential healthcare workers – are ‘a taxable benefit in kind’ meaning employees will have to pay extra income tax to cover their cost.

Critics slammed your decision, claiming it disproportionately hits those in low-paid healthcare jobs who played vital roles throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Some even suggested that it could put workers off taking the vital tests to avoid a bigger tax bill.

Mr Stride said in the House of Commons today: ‘On HMRC’s internet site has recently appeared guidance suggests those who simply take Covid-19 tests as provided by their employer will have to treat the expense of those tests as a taxable benefit in kind – a thing that is very regrettable in particular according of those frontline workers who may be involved.’

Rishi Sunak replied: ‘I’m delighted with him for raising this with me and undoubtedly we will look into it very quickly.’

Mr Stride earlier wrote a letter to Mr Sunak asking him to evaluate the HMRC’s guidance.

Speaking of the letter, the MP for Central Devon said: ‘Many employees, especially healthcare and hospitality workers, are expected to undergo regular coronavirus testing. This new guidance is unclear and will worry a lot of workers.

‘If these tests are to be treated as a taxable benefit in kind, the tax bill for workers could soon mount up.

‘Many of our key workers could be confronted with the perverse incentive of avoiding employer-sponsored tests so as to reduce their tax bill.

‘This can not be right. I’ve asked the Chancellor to look into this as soon as possible.’

MoneySavingExpert founder Martin Lewis wrote on Twitter earlier in the day today: ‘HMRC yesterday confirmed workers who have a Coronavirus test from employer as part of their job will see it treated as a ‘benefit in kind’ and thus be taxed on it (& see get hold of pay reduced).

‘Delighted to see the Treasury Select Committee are taking this up with the chancellor.’

His followers were quick to share their thoughts in reply.

Joanne Kardamash said: ‘This just is the biggest insult of these all. Having worked being an RGN in a care home through all of this pandemic then get told it our fault then to see this just breaks my heart.

‘In tears over this I will leave my job if it taxed.’

Someone else added: ‘So people in care domiciles and low paid jobs are most likely to be key workers who can’t afford to lose even more money from their pay packets.

‘They will probably avoid Covid tests or refuse them, it’s like they are earnestly trying to kill the indegent, each policy is designed to hurt the indegent.’

Steve Bray said: ‘A benefit in kind? So herd immunity may pay off for this government in the end. It’s just unfortunate 70,000-plus paid with the best price.’