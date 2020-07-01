Workers remove historic 20-foot Christopher Columbus statue in Columbus, Ohio

A giant statue of Christopher Columbus has been removed in Columbus, Ohio after city mayor Andrew Ginther claimed it absolutely was a symbol of ‘patriarchy, oppression and divisiveness’.

On Wednesday morning, workers spent three hours removing the monument, that has stood outside City Hall for 65 years and was a present from the town of Genoa, Italy – the birthplace of Columbus.

Hardhats were seen scaling the 20-foot statue shortly after daybreak, before it absolutely was hoisted to the back of a truck and recinded to a storage facility.

Mayor Ginther’s order to remove the Columbus statue has caused outrage, particularly among members of the city’s Italian community, who say they are ‘flabbergasted’ by the move.

It comes as many statues of historical figures have now been removed, toppled and vandalized across the country in recent weeks, amid widespread protests calling for a finish to systemic racism.

A giant statue of Christopher Columbus has been removed in Columbus, Ohio after city mayor Andrew Ginther claimed it absolutely was a symbol of ‘patriarchy, oppression and divisiveness’.

Hardhats were seen scaling the 20-foot statue shortly after daybreak, before it absolutely was hoisted to the back of a truck and recinded to a storage facility

Mayor Ginther’s order to remove the Columbus statue has caused outrage, especially among members of the city’s Italian community, who say they truly are ‘flabbergasted’ by the move

Announcing his intention to remove the statue last week, Mayor Ginther stated: ‘For lots of people in our community, the statue represents patriarchy, oppression and divisiveness. That doesn’t represent our great city, and we will no further live in the shadow of our ugly past’.

‘Now is the right time to replace this statue with artwork that demonstrates our putting up with fight to get rid of racism and celebrate the themes of diversity and inclusion.’

He added: ‘By replacing the statue, we are removing one more barrier to meaningful and lasting change to get rid of systemic racism.’

According to FOX 8, the mayor has ‘asked the Columbus Art Commission to launch a community-driven process for a replacement’.

Workers commenced the three-hour removal process shortly before dawn, following the statue was ordered to be taken down by Mayor Andrew Ginther

While Columbus explored the Central and South American coasts during the late 15th century, he never set foot in North America.

However, the Italian-born explorer became an essential symbol for Italian- Americans who emigrated to the usa during the early 20th Century, where they faced widespread ethnic and religious persecution.

Joseph Contino, an second generation Italian-American and the Public Relations Chairman of the Columbus Piave Club, told FOX 8 that there is ‘a large amount of pride’ in the statue that stood outside City Hall.

‘There’s absolutely far too much pride to just throw it away, I mean you will need to ask us our opinion. You can’t just speak for all of us or perhaps not speak at all to us. I’m a little flabbergasted, a little astonished by it,’ he stated.

Also on Thursday, a Columbus statue was removed in Atlantic City, New Jersey, amid fears it will likely be vandalized.

Also on Thursday, a Columbus statue was removed in Atlantic City, New Jersey, amid fears it will be vandalized

The statue has been standing at the beds base of the Atlantic City Expressway since 1958, but will now go into storage for ‘safekeeping’

A crane removed the statue, that has stood in place for 62 years

The statue has been standing at the beds base of the Atlantic City Expressway since 1958, but will now get into storage for ‘safekeeping’.

The monument may in the course of time be relocated in the nearby town of Hammonton.

It comes as Columbus statues have been vandalized and destroyed in cities across the country – with many claiming the Italian explorer Native American advocates have long raised concerns that Christopher Columbus spurred centuries of genocide against indigenous populations in the Americas.

The monument might eventually be relocated in the nearby town of Hammonton, but will be placed into storage for the time-being

Earlier this month, a Columbus uin Boston’s North End was beheaded

Meanwhile, a monument to the Italian-American explorer in Richmond, Virginia was pulled down down by activists, before it absolutely was set burning and rolled it right into a lake

A statue of Christopher Columbus is shown vandalized at Bayfront Park in Miami

Last month, a statue of Columbus in Boston was beheaded by protesters.

Meanwhile, a monument to the Italian-American explorer in Richmond, Virginia was pulled down down by activists, before it was set on fire and rolled it into a lake.

Shocking video showed crowds cheering at the statue’s destruction.

Statues of Columbus were also destroyed Miami and Minnesota.

Meanwhile, NYPD guards have been called into protect a statue of Columbus in New York City amid fears it will be defaced.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has refused to remove the statue, located at Columbus Circle in Manhattan, because of its ‘significance to Italian-Americans’.

The basamento where a statue of Christopher Columbus appears is seen vandalized at Bayfront Park in Miami

In Minnesota protesters pulled lower a statue of Christopher Columbus away from State Capitol last month