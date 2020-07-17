Worker killed after a scaffolding falls in Midtown Manhattan hours after vacant building collapses

A male construction worker was killed and three others were hurt when a scaffolding fell from a residential building in Midtown Manhattan Thursday just hours after a vacant building had also collapsed three blocks away, authorities said.

The workers were on a scaffolding repairing the facade at 136 East 36 Street, an 11-story coop in Murray Hill, when it suddenly came down about 4.30pm.

The male worker who was killed was pronounced dead at the scene while the others who were injured were rushed to Bellevue Hospital.

Scroll down for video

A male worker was killed and three others were hurt when a scaffolding fell in Midtown Manhattan Thursday just hours after a vacant building had also collapsed three blocks away, authorities said. The scaffolding is pictured after falling from 136 East 36 Street in Murray Hill

The workers were on a scaffolding repairing the facade of a building. Pictured are FDNY members and other first /responders who responded to the scene

FDNY and EMS first responders rush a wounded worker to an ambulance. A man who was killed was pronounced dead at the scene

A male construction worker is pictured as he is rushed off to Bellevue Hospital for treatment

One had minor injuries and two others were in serious condition. No names were released.

City building records indicate the holder of a permit for the facade work was Edras Group. A spokesperson was not immediately available when DailyMail.com reached out.

At the time of the scaffolding’s fall, Edras had no open violations. It also did not owe any money to the city related to previous violations.

Buildings records show that since 2010, the company was issued 43 violations for various safety issues, but all were resolved.

City officials are investigating what caused the scaffolding to fall, and are looking into why a vacant building collapsed at a construction site at 211 East 34 Street, about three blocks away.

No one was hurt when the building came down, causing traffic disruptions in the area which is near the Midtown Tunnel.

The vacant four-story building had partially collapsed, prompting dozens of fire and police units to respond to the scene.

All workers of the construction team who had been at the building site have since been accounted for, police said.

The building, a mixed residential and commercial property, was vacant at the time of the collapse having previously been relinquished because of stability issues.

City officials are investigating what caused the scaffolding to fall, and are looking into why a vacant building (pictured) collapsed at a construction site at 211 East 34 Street, about three blocks away hours earlier

Video from the scene shows a large section of a wall to the building’s rear-left had caved in.

Each of the building’s floors appeared to have subsided, resulting in a sloping spill of bricks and debris on the ground below.

Surrounding properties were evacuated out of precaution, officials said.

The scaffolding fall three blocks away happened just five hours later, returning first responders back into the area.

Assistant Chief Tom Currao said FDNY personnel were on the scene within five to six minutes. He said the workers who fell with the scaffolding had been working along the roofline area of the building.

Assistant Chief Tom Currao said FDNY personnel were on the scene of the scaffolding collpase within five to six minutes. He said the workers who fell with the scaffolding had been working along the roofline area of the buildingn (pictured)

The scaffolding’s fall crushed a sidewalk shed upon impact (pictured)

An NYPD Emergency Services Vehicle is pictured keeping people back from the crushed shed

First responders taped off the area where debris (visible in the foreground) had fallen

A NYPD officer watches over debris that fell from the building

New York Department of Buildings Melanie La Rocca said her agency will be looking at the sequence of events to determine how the scaffolding came down.

Part of the investigation will include learning where the workers were positioned when they fell.

LaRocca said video footage also will be reviewed in the probe.