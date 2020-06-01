Worker in Netanyahu’s office diagnosed with COVID-19 – Middle East Monitor

An worker in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office examined constructive for the coronavirus, his office mentioned on Monday, with out saying whether or not the 70-year-old chief had been uncovered.

A press release from Netanyahu’s office mentioned an “epidemiological investigation is being conducted, which will provide appropriate guidelines for those who came into contact” with the worker.

Netanyahu has beforehand self-isolated after two separate COVID-19 scares – first in March after coming into contact with an contaminated aide, and later in April after his then-health minister was diagnosed with the virus.

The premier examined unfavorable for the virus on each these events. Israel’s well being ministry usually requires 14-day self-isolation for anybody deemed to have been in proximity with an contaminated individual.

Israel has reported greater than 17,100 COVID-19 circumstances and 285 deaths. After enacting restrictions early in the outbreak, Israel eased its lockdown in mid-April and progressively allowed faculties, companies, seashores, retailers, and eating places to reopen, citing a sustained lower in new infections.

But an infection charges have ticked up over the previous week, and Netanyahu has warned that coronavirus curbs can be reimposed if the development continues.



