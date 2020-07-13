Workday Charity Open: Shots of the week from Muirfield Village | Golf News



















3:59



An appearance back at 10 of the finest shots from the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village

Impressive hole-outs, beast putts and a near hole-in-one all function in the standout shots of the week from the Workday Charity Open.

Collin Morikawa dominated after a thrilling last day at Muirfield Village, publishing a six-under 66 to end up together with Justin Thomas – who let a three-shot lead slip over the closing holes – on 19 under.

Morikawa matched Thomas’ substantial birdie at the very first additional play-off hole prior to protecting a 2nd PGA Tour title with a par at the 3rd additional hole, having actually currently produced plenty of exceptional shots throughout an unforgettable Sunday.

Morikawa had actually missed out on the cut for the very first time as an expert in his previous start

The 23- year-old had actually made a tap-in eagle after a sensational method into the 5th, having actually gone near to making an ace on the previous hole, with Morikawa likewise driving a par-four green in a legendary last round.

Thomas hit the pin with one of his methods on Sunday and likewise drained pipes a 50- foot birdie in the play-off, while Ian Poulter, Rory Sabbatini and Xander Schauffele likewise function in the week’s best shots.

Click on the video above to see the shots of the week from the Workday Charity Open!