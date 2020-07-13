Workday Charity Open: Shots of the week from Muirfield Village | Golf News

By Sky Sports Golf
Impressive hole-outs, beast putts and a near hole-in-one all function in the standout shots of the week from the Workday Charity Open.
Collin Morikawa dominated after a thrilling last day at Muirfield Village, publishing a six-under 66 to end up together with Justin Thomas – who let a three-shot lead slip over the closing holes – on 19 under.
Morikawa matched Thomas’ substantial birdie at the very first additional play-off hole prior to protecting a 2nd PGA Tour title with a par at the 3rd additional hole, having actually currently produced plenty of exceptional shots throughout an unforgettable Sunday.
The 23- year-old had actually made a tap-in eagle after a sensational method into the 5th, having actually gone near to making an ace on the previous hole, with Morikawa likewise driving a par-four green in a legendary last round.
Thomas hit the pin with one of his methods on Sunday and likewise drained pipes a 50- foot birdie in the play-off, while Ian Poulter, Rory Sabbatini and Xander Schauffele likewise function in the week’s best shots.
