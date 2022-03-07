The sitting of the Juvenile Justice Council took place

Today, March 7, the first session of the Council for 2022, chaired by the Deputy Minister of Justice of the Republic of Armenia Arpine Sargsyan, took place, which was organized in cooperation with the UNICEF Office in Armenia.

During the sitting, the possible directions of the reorganization of the Republican Special Educational Complex No. 1 (Vardashen) were discussed.

At the beginning of the event, the Deputy Minister of Justice of the Republic of Armenia Arpine Sargsyan, the Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Armenia Janna Andreasyan, the Deputy Representative of UNICEF in Armenia Mrs. Sylvia Mestron.

The Chairman of the Juvenile Justice Council, Deputy Minister of Justice Arpine Sargsyan greeted those present, emphasizing that the Juvenile Justice Council has already managed to become a platform for interdepartmental discussions to raise various sectoral issues and outline ways to solve them. The latter used the issues included in the agenda, noting that the joint discussion will give an opportunity to consider the possibilities of reorganization of special educational complex No. 1 more fully. Work with children who exhibit antisocial behavior should be more targeted, aimed at reinforcing child-centered approaches.

RA Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Zhanna Andreasyan stressed the need to ensure inclusion for all children in the context of the amendments to the Law on General Education, as she suggested to be guided by those approaches within the framework of the reorganization of the educational complex.

UNICEF Deputy Representative in Armenia Sylvia Mestroni emphasized the importance of inclusive education անհրաժեշտ the need for a multidisciplinary approach, taking into account the specific needs of children in the communities in the context of providing services that best suit their interests.

During the session, UNICEF Juvenile Justice Program Coordinator in Armenia Victoria Ohanyan made a speech, presenting the international experience on models for working with children with behavioral problems, as well as recommendations on the field based on research.

During the meeting, the possible difficulties in the application of the presented models and the available resources for implementation were discussed with the participation of the interested structures of the sphere.

At the end of the event, a decision was made to set up a working group of members of the Juvenile Justice Council, which will consider the possible vision of the reorganization, and will present clear proposals to the council.

Representatives of state, international, public, as well as relevant structures of the Juvenile Justice Council were invited to the session.

