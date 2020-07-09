Work begins on ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural outside Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue 

Work has begun on the ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural outside Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had last week temporarily called off the painting just feet from the U.S. president’s former home.

The postponement came after President Trump and Mayor de Blasio engaged in a Twitter spat over the mural on Wednesday night with Trump branding it a ‘symbol of hate’ and demanding the amount of money for its creation be spent on the NYPD as an alternative.

Azia Toussaint, left, participates in the painting of Black Lives Matter on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower, Thursday

The Black Lives Matter mural was first announced at the end of June to emulate those in other cities by painting the letters on a prominent roadway, in this instance, beside a former home of President Trump.

It is believed it may need one hundred gallons of paint to create and certainly will close off traffic by Trump Tower for many days once painting begins.

De Blasio appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe to offer an update on the mural’s creation, not exactly a week after he first unveiled plans for the language to be painted down Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue.

‘Whenever Trump comes back to his old state (New York), he’ll get a message that he still doesn’t comprehend. Maybe seeing outside his doorstep may help him have the point,’ de Blasio grinned.

‘NYC is cutting Police $ by ONE BILLION DOLLARS, and yet the @NYCMayor is planning to paint a huge, expensive, yellow Black Lives Matter sign on Fifth Avenue, denigrating this luxury Avenue,’ the President blasted.

‘This will further antagonize New York’s Finest, who LOVE New York & vividly remember the horrible BLM chant, ‘Pigs In A Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon’. Maybe our GREAT Police, who’ve been neutralized and scorned by way of a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead!’

De Blasio responded right to Trump’s tweet, calling it the ‘definition of racism’.

‘Here’s what you don’t understand: Black people BUILT 5th Ave and so a lot of this nation,’ de Blasio wrote.

‘Your “luxury” originated in THEIR labor, for which they’ve never been justly compensated. We are honoring them. The proven fact that you view it as denigrating your street is the definition of racism.

‘You also don’t know that NY’s Finest are actually a majority individuals of color. They already know Black Lives Matter,’ he continued in another tweet.

‘There is not any “symbol of hate” here. Just dedication to truth. Only in your thoughts could an affirmation of people’s value be a scary thing.’

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo also weighed in, according to NBC New York, supporting the mural generally speaking but criticizing de Blasio for NYPD budget cuts amid a current spike in violence in the Big Apple. He claimed the target was to just to appease protesters with budget cuts but to own reform of the police department.

‘Now it’s about making the particular change. Not just saying to the protesters, “I’m with you”,’ Cuomo said.

De Blasio’s NYPD budget cut will cancel the recruitment of just one,163 new officers, strip $484million from the overtime budget and transfer $354million to other services.

The contentious budget passed the City Council with 32 votes in favor and an unusually large 17 votes against just ahead of the midnight deadline following hours of delays.

Last week President Trump claimed the NYPD were ‘furious’ concerning the proposal to paint a ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural in Manhattan as they faced hefty budget cuts.

After plans for the mural were first revealed, Julia Arredondo, a spokeswoman for de Blasio, attacked Trump in a statement, saying: ‘The president is just a disgrace to the values we cherish in New York City.

‘He can’t run or deny the reality we’re facing, and any time that he wants to set foot in the place that he claims is his hometown, he should really be reminded Black Lives Matter.’

New York is following in the footsteps of Washington D.C., which had the street resulting in the White House painted with a ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural on June 5.