Worcester’s Michael Fatialofa to leave hospital after recovering from broken neck | Rugby Union News







Michael Fatialofa suffered a extreme neck damage towards Saracens in January

Worcester Warriors lock Michael Fatialofa will likely be discharged from hospital on Friday, 5 months after breaking his neck and fearing he would by no means stroll once more.

“My delightful husband is coming home tomorrow night,” Fatialofa’s spouse Tatiana stated on her Twitter account on Thursday. “5 MONTHS I’ve waited.”

Fatialofa, 27, broke a bone in his neck whereas enjoying for Worcester towards Saracens on January 4, lower than a minute after approaching to the sector within the second half.

The second row has been in hospital since, however defied expectations by taking his first steps inside six weeks after which strolling unaided inside three months.

New Zealand-born Fatialofa performed for the Wellington Hurricanes in Super Rugby earlier than becoming a member of Worcester in 2018.

He will proceed his rehabilitation in Britain earlier than returning to New Zealand by the tip of the 12 months.