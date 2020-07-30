Woolworths tells customers in New South Wales to wear face masks at ALL of their stores

Woolworths has actually motivated customers in NSW and the ACT to wear face masks in all of its stores as the grocery store increases coronavirus precaution.

Face masks will be motivated in stores from August 3, while Queensland consumers in location locations are advised to wear masks fromFriday

Shoppers in Woolworths stores all over Victoria will likewise require to wear masks from Sunday under the upgraded mask required covering the whole state.

Woolworths Group CEO Brad Banducci stated using masks in shop will assist keep the neighborhood safe.

‘The security and wellness of our customers, groups and neighborhoods is our leading concern,’ he stated.

‘Even though using a face covering is not obligatory in NSW, ACT or Queensland, as the biggest economic sector company with stores in practically every neighborhood, we feel it is essential we blaze a trail in helping in reducing neighborhood transmission of COVID-19

‘We’re asking our groups to lead by example, and this includes our Group Executive Team.

‘Masks and face coverings are an extremely noticeable sign of the perseverance of COVID-19

‘By motivating and function modelling their usage, it will even more support the actions we require to jointly take to stop the spread of the infection and keep our group and customers safe.’

All Woolworths Group staff member have actually been supplied with face masks and will wear them for the foreseeable future.

‘We’ll continue to deal with the Health Department to ensure our security procedures and treatments are the very best they can be,’ Mr Banducci stated.

‘We ‘d like to thank our customers and group for their continuous assistance as all of us interact to keep our neighborhoods COVIDSafe.’