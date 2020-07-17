Woolworths outbreak fears as two more workers test positive to coronavirus 

Two employees at Woolworths distribution centres have tested positive for coronavirus.

One of the staff members who tested positive worked at the fresh produce department in the Melbourne Produce Distribution Centre and completed their last shift on Thursday.

The other infected employee worked at the Melbourne National Distribution Centre and had their last shift on Sunday.

Staff have been shocked by the decision to keep the Mulgrave centres in Melbourne’s southeast open amid 428 new coronavirus cases overnight.

A Woolworths spokesperson said they didn’t believe the two infected workers were in close proximity to other staff members at the distribution centres.

‘While the risk of transmission to other team members at these sites is low given the social distancing and hygiene controls we have in place, the safety of our team is our top priority,’ the spokesperson said.

Whether the workers contracted the virus at work or at home is currently not known and investigations are ongoing.

A deep clean took place on both sites on Thursday and hundreds of employees were tested at the factory on Friday morning.

‘We’ve been conducting detailed cleaning across all high touch areas four times a day for a number of weeks,’ the spokesperson said.

‘As an extra precautionary measure, we have completed a deep clean of all manual handling equipment, headsets, the lunchroom and other shared facilities.’

No other staff members have been required to self-isolate.

Staff have been shocked by the decision to keep the centres open and dispatch deliveries to stores as normal amid the new coronavirus cases.

The supermarket giant said they will continue to offer their employees voluntary testing multiple times a week if required.