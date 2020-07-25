Woolworths customers asked to wear face masks at COVID-19 hotspots in Faifield and Liverpool

Woolworths has actually motivated customers to wear face masks when visiting its grocery store and store in the Fairfield and Liverpool city government locations.

The suburban areas that are impacted are noted below.

Fairfield LGA:

Abbotsbury, Bonnyrigg, Bonnyrigg Heights, Bossley Park, Cabramatta, Cabramatta West, Canley Heights, Canley Vale, Carramar, Cecil Park, Edensor Park, Fairfield, Fairfield East, Fairfield Heights, Fairfield West, Greenfield Park, Horsley Park, Lansvale, Mount Pritchard, Old Guildford, Prairiewood, Smithfield, St Johns Park, Villawood, Wakeley, Wetherill Park and Yennora.

Liverpool LGA:

Ashcroft, Austral, Badgerys Creek, Bringelly, Busby, Carnes Hill, Cartwright, Casula, Cecil Hills, Cecil Park, Chipping Norton, Denham Court, Edmondson Park, Green Valley, Greendale, Hammondville, Heckenberg, Hinchinbrook, Holsworthy, Horningsea Park, Hoxton Park, Kemps Creek, Leppington, Liverpool, Luddenham, Lurnea, Middleton Grange, Miller, Moorebank, Mount Pritchard, Pleasure Point, Prestons, Rossmore, Sadleir, Voyager Point, Wallacia, Warwick Farm, Wattle Grove, West Hoxton