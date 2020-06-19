Woolworths customer furious after delivery driver leaves groceries in rain 30 METRES from her home

A physically impaired Woolworths customer was forced to call family for help after a delivery driver abandoned her groceries 30 metres from her door in pouring rain.

The woman, from Sydney, asked the delivery driver in the future up along side it of her home on Wednesday and bring her groceries inside.

The customer unmasked she relied on home deliver as she was unable to shop in-store because of ‘physical limitations’.

A flare-up of her condition had meant she was unable to exit her home, making the deliver of essential items all the more necessary.

The Sydney woman asked the delivery driver in the future up along side it of her home on Wednesday and bring her groceries inside. However that he left them 30 metres from her front door (pictured)

‘He said he understood and began stacking the bags outside towards the top of the driveway in the rain,’ the woman said.

‘I informed him that the gate was unlocked, just how to unlock it and could that he please bring the bags up to the doorway. He said he would.’

The woman then saw the driver leaving to obtain back into his truck so she called out to the man but he said he was ‘done’ and drove away.

‘I was approved for deliveries when the COVID-19 crisis began due to some physical limitations,’ the girl said.

‘Not everybody who uses your delivery service does so out of laziness or an unwillingness to look in-store.

‘Many people, like me, use your delivery service because we have to.’

The woman was forced to call a member of family to drive over and bring the groceries inside the house.

She said she does not want that driver to come quickly to her home again if she chooses to use Woolworths.

‘Despite the changes to deliveries due to COVID-19, delivery drivers have still been putting my orders inside the laundry. That was until today – that he took the idea of contactless delivery to a complete new and unnecessary level,’ she said.

She is unable to look for the groceries herself as she has ‘physical limitations’ and cannot leave her home (stock)

The woman also had issues building a complaint as she had no printed receipt and was struggling to recite order codes.

A Woolworths spokesman apologised and said it was a ‘one-off’ experience.

‘We pride ourselves on customer service, may it be in-store or when our home delivery drivers greet you at your door,’ the spokesman told Daily Mail Australia.

‘Our drivers are trained to deliver a customer’s order safely also to adhere to specific requests where possible.

‘We apologise that was not the customer’s experience at this juncture, and will abide by it up with this delivery teams.

‘While we regret this one-off event, it’s definitely not representative of the positive experience thousands of our home delivery customers have every week.’